One person airlifted after multi-car crash on HWY 82

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – At least one person was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 82 Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened across from Wade Incorporated just before 5 o’clock.

Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies along with Mississippi Highway Patrol and first responders with Baptist Memorial Hospital- Golden Triangle worked the scene of the crash.

Right now, it’s unclear what caused the accident or how many vehicles were involved.

It’s also unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

We’ll have more details as they become available.