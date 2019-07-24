One Person Rushed To The Hospital After Shooting, Another In Custody

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A late night shooting in Columbus sends one person to the hospital and lands another in custody.

According to Police Chief Fred Shelton, it was just after 8 o’clock Wednesday night when police responded to a burglar alarm call in the 700 Block of Sylvan Road.

When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old white male shot in the chest.

Shelton said the victim was shot inside the home, but when police arrived, they found him across the street at a neighbor’s house seeking medical assistance.

Investigators believe the victim was shot by his 55-year-old girlfriend.

CPD said she allegedly shot her boyfriend in the chest following a domestic argument with him.

She was taken into custody for questioning.

The boyfriend was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital via ground ambulance and then taken via helicopter to Tupelo for trauma care.

The victim was conscious and talking to police when they arrived on the scene.

“Right now we know it’s not life-threatening, he was stabilized before he was taken to the hospital so hopefully and prayerfully everything will be OK and the person will be OK,” said Chief Fred Shelton. “Right now we have the person that did the shooting, we have a person in custody. It was a female and we have her in custody and she’s at the police department being questioned concerning this crime.”

Shelton said the alleged shooter is expected to be charged with aggravated assault domestic.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect until she is charged.

This incident comes one night before the couple were supposed to move to another city.

We are going to continue to follow this developing story and bring you more details as they become available.