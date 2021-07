LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager is dead after an ATV accident in Lee County.

17-year-old Ethan Priest died when 4-wheeler he was riding ran off County Road 1682 Tuesday.

Another person on the 4-wheeler, a 15-year-old, was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Priest died at the scene of head trauma.

Neither was wearing a helmet. The accident is under investigation.