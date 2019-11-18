Operation Christmas Child starts this week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Operation Christmas Child kicked off this week.

November 18 through November 25, families, churches, and other groups will be filling up shoeboxes with toys, school supplies and other items to send to children overseas.

- Advertisement -

This year, they’re hoping to collect more than 39,000 gifts in the Columbus region.

Operation Christmas Child has been around since 1993 and delivered more than 168 million gift filled shoeboxes in more than 160 countries.

TO find a drop off location close to you, click here.