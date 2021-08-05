Organizers Give Update On Oktibbeha County Cross Project

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Starkville area residents who want to put up a giant cross in the county were on hand for today’s cereemony in Prentiss County.

Efforts to erect a similar cross in Starkville have hit roadblocks in the past year, so the focus for a suitable spot has shifted to Oktibbeha County.

Organizers of the Cross Project for Oktibbeha County say they are looking for land along a major highway.

Once they find the right parcel of land, with space for parking and benches, fundraising will kick into high gear for a cross in Oktibbeha County.

“We’ve got to have that access because we want people to be able to come and pray, there in some places where they have put up crosses they have a prayer wall where individuals wrote prayers and stuck them in the wall like you would do over in Israel,” said Frances Graham, of Starkville.

“This is a great opportunity for this whole community to glorify God and know what the cross means, what He gave,” said Wallace Cade, of Starkville.

The group has about one-third of the money raised toward its $200,000 goal.