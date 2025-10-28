Overnight rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain will maintain through the overnight hours and into the middle of the week. The wind will be gusty for the next few days.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Overnight showers are likely, possible for a few thunderstorms too. Breezy conditions are likely, gusts up to 30MPH will be possible. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s and some 40s.

WEDNESDAY: The Low Pressure will continue to wrap rain in and around northern Mississippi for the middle of the week. Wind will stay gusty throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will not warm up much, maybe only a few degrees from the overnight lows. Expecting highs in the middle 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A bit warmer. Afternoon temperatures will push into the upper 50s, as the wind begins to calm down. Though random moments of pick up will be possible. Much drier for the day, with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will fall into the upper 30s! Get ready to BUNDLE UP!