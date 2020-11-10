Oxford man arrested for voyeurism aka “peeping tom”

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s a lot of people’s worst nightmare– finding a hidden camera lens in their bedroom.

For one Oxford family, that nightmare became a reality Friday.

Public Information Officer Breck Jones said around 9:22 p.m., police got a call from the 300 block of Christman Drive.

The residents there said they found a camera lens hidden in their bedroom wall.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant for a neighboring residence.

44-year-old Gary Morris was arrested for Voyeurism, otherwise known as a peeping tom.

Morris was given a $10,000 bond by the Lafayette County Justice Court judge.