Oxford man charged with enticement of a juvenile online

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An oxford man faces charges after allegedly communicating inappropriately with a juvenile online.

On October 29, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit began an investigation regarding a cyber tip that was reported from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The report was forwarded to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, form New York State Police. The report made to New York authorities was pertaining a male subject communicating with a juvenile on social media accounts. During the investigation, the subject was identified as 26-year-old Ronald Elliott-Peyton Walker form Oxford.

Walker was communicating with an underage victim and solicited the victim to send explicit material through social media and cellular devices.

Walker was arrested on December 4, and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

He was charged with enticement of a child to produce visual depiction of sexual conduct.

His bond was set at $50,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X