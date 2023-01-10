Oxford police arrest two people for embezzling scratch-offs

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – It turns out that having all the tickets may not improve your chances of winning the lottery.

Late last week, Oxford Police were called to a business on Thacker Road about possible inside theft.

An investigation led them to Preshaye Hearn and Sincere Swims, both of Oxford.

The pair is accused of stealing a stash of scratch-off tickets from the business.

Instead of hitting the jackpot, Hearn and Swims were both hit with a charge of Embezzlement.

Their bonds are set at $5,000 each.

Oxford Police did not say if either suspect had tried to cash in on any of the scratch-offs.

