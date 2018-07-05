Changes come to Oxford proposal, aims to dry-out underage drinking

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Oxford is changing a proposed ordinance to include more businesses, while trying to reduce underage drinking.

City leaders say the other goal is to increase security.

- Advertisement -

The call for change started after someone fired a gun outside a concert in April.

Some complained the proposed ordinance unfairly targeted the Lyric, where that concert was being held.

Now, aldermen are expanding the possible change in city law to apply to restaurants, bars and venues in the city.

Other changes remove the requirement for a minimum number of security guards.

A vote on the measure could come July 17.