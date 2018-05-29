City of Oxford, school district, first responders conduct active shooter drill

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – All the stops were pulled out Tuesday in Oxford as an active shooter drill was set up.

An Emergency Management Exercise was carried out all afternoon at the Oxford Intermediate School.

This exercise comes less than two weeks after the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School and in a time when school lock-downs are now common.

Oxford Police tweeted out some details from the drill saying, to keep up with any actual emergency situation, to check Twitter.