Oxford Shooting Update

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on the shooting that took place last night at. The Lyric in Oxford.

According to Oxford Police Captain Hildon Sessums a fight broke out inside the building.

The suspect fired one shot in the air but didn’t hit anyone. As people ran from the building the victim was injured by broken glass.

The suspect is not in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.