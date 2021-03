OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford teen is arrested for possession of child pornography.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Oxford arrested 18-year-old Quientin Wortham, Thursday.

Officers became aware of the crimes after a few online tips.

A Lafayette County Justice Court Judge gave Wortham a bond of $100,000 for 20 counts of possession of child pornography.