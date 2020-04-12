Parchman inmate serving life for capital murder dies in hospital

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An inmate serving life for capital murder dies Saturday at the Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Mississippi Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Earl Lee Dycus was housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The cause and manner of death are unknown at this time, but no foul play is suspected.

Dycus received the life sentence on August 10, 1983, in Hinds County.

He also was serving a 10-year sentence for rape.

He was sentenced on November 11, 1975, for that crime in Yazoo County.