Parents charged with neglecting child

LOWNDES COUNTY (WCBI) – A 7 week old infant is recovering in a Jackson hospital while the parents are now jailed. Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says the child was carried to Baptist Memorial October 12th with a broken leg. Doctors then transferred the child to University of Mississippi Medical Center. Doctors at UMMC then discovered several other fractures in various stages of healing.

24 year old Carissa Lee Vaccaro and 24 year old Jordan Cox are both charged with neglecting medical care for their child. Both suspects list their home address as being on Columbus Air Force base. Sheriff Mike Arledge confirms Vaccaro is an airman at the base. WCBI has contacted the base for comment on the investigation.

