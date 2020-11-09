LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – A Lee County couple are accused of depriving their newborn baby of basic medical care.

37 year old David Fisher Junior and 35 year old Nina Gebhart are charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says his office received a tip about a baby in need of medical attention at the couple’s Guntown trailer last Wednesday.

Sheriff Johnson displayed photos showing the condition of the trailer, which he described as deplorable.

The couple reportedly said there was no child in the residence and claimed Gebhart was still pregnant. Deputies returned Thursday evening and found a newborn, who was in need of urgent medical attention. The child was taken to NMMC and the couple arrested.

“We found out this particular individual had this child in this condition without any medical help whatsoever, even to the point the umbilical cord was cut with a razor blade by the father, these individuals have lengthy lengthy criminal history. Thank goodness for the public getting involved and asking for our help and quick reaction from the sheriff’s department to save this child,” Sheriff Johnson said.

Sheriff Johnson says the infant is expected to be ok. Fisher was arrested in August for his role in a fake kidnapping that the sheriff says was all part of a plot to extort money. Both Fisher and Gebhart are each being held on a one million dollar bond