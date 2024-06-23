Part of Old West Point Road will be closed Monday for repairs

The road will be closed on Monday, June 24th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The closure will be between Trotter Lane and Hunter Creek Lane on Old West Point Road near the Garrard Road intersection.

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Part of Old West Point Road in Starkville is closing for repairs.

The Starkville City Street Department is fixing a storm drain pipe on Old West Point Road.

