Partnership gives local students opportunity to jump start careers

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A new partnership between Louisville High School and East Central Community College is giving students a jump start on a path to a future career.

A new pre-apprenticeship program will give students on the job training and learn skills in manufacturing careers.

- Advertisement -

Students that participate will get on-site training at Winston Plywood and Veneer facility in Winston County.

Classroom work will also happen at ECCC where they’ll get learn safety practices and soft skills development at no cost.

It’s a win-win for the students and the the state of Mississippi.

“Our idea is that we want to show students that there is viable opportunity for employment here in Winston County, and this is one of the ways we can do that and we can help shape the minds of our future leaders here,” said Shasta Rauccio, with Winston Plywood.

“The earlier we can get young folks involved, the better. Our economy depends on it and productivity for business and industry, I mean that hinges on the workforce,” said Andrea Mayfields, with the MS Community College Board.

For more information about apprenticeship programs and how they benefit Mississippi’s workforce, click here.