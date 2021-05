STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville students are celebrating music and culture.

The world languages and music classes at the Partnership Middle School participated in a World Drumming Class with percussionist, Dr. Robert Damm today.

The presentation focused on the theme of “Peace.”

The students will be played authentic instruments from around the world, along with bucket drums donated by Starkville Lowe’s Home Improvement store.