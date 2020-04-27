Pastor, DJ of Starkville, spread positivity during COIVD-19 pandemic

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — The power of social media has provided people with an outlet to help lift the spirits of those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Starkville, a pastor and DJ are using their platform to spread positive vibes to those in need.

Abdural Lee, Pastor at Sand Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Starkville, has turned to Facebook live to spread the good word.

“It’s rough man,” said Lee. “And I just wanted to make sure that I touched the lives of people to let them know that god is still in control.”

Going on his second year as pastor, preaching on social media is new to Pastor Lee.

“I was trying to wait till I got more experience at this thing,” said Lee. “But God said ‘no, now is the time’. So actually right now the preaching that you hear from me is just basically God using my heart to reach out to the people. It has nothing to do with experience or how long I’ve been preaching or any of that. God is just using my heart to preach to the people right now.”

DJ Calvin Dailey, has been using his social media to help send those positive vibes your way.

“Entertainment has always been a thing for everyone some type of entertainment,” said Dailey.

As for Dailey’s message for those who tune in?

“My live is for us to vibe,” he said. “You can text me whatever you want whatever song you want me to play I’m going to play it. Because you might need that song right then and I’m going to play that song so I just want everyone to keep praying keep quarantine like you should talk to your family more, talk to your friends more it’s gonna be alright.”

