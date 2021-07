NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pearl River Resort in Neshoba County is reinstating its mask policy.

Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Cyrus Ben, issued the order for all Tribal land.

WTOK reports all guests and employees are temporarily required to wear face coverings.

The mandate is for the Pearl River Resort and the Bok Homa Casino.

Ben cited a rise in the Delta variant of COVID-19 cases for bringing back the mask policy.