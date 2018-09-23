Peco Food’s is looking for employees

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI)- People from all over the area attended a job fair at EMCC today for a brand new Peco foods facility that is set to open soon.

Peco Foods is one step closer to opening in West Point, and a new business means new jobs to fill. Peco Foods took over EMCC Mayhew Campus Saturday for a job fair.

“So we’re doing a career fair which isn’t uncommon for us. It is the first one for West Point but being that Brooksville one of our other facilities is about 28 miles away we’re actually combining the two to see if we can’t not just do placements for West Point but we can also fill some of our open positions over at Brooksville,” said Jordan Townsend.

Potential hopefuls turned out in droves looking for a new career.

“We had an awesome turnout today we actually had to readjust on the front line due to the crowd that came in, so I had to bring some people in from Brooksville some of the management team that I have,” said Clarence Lumpkin.

The new jobs offered by Peco Foods is a big deal for the West Point community.

After Bryan’s Foods packed up and left, West Point’s economy has struggled.

But with Yokohama and Peco Foods, it is starting to look up again.

“So it’s really exciting because we were looking at where is the next location for us to build a facility, and we laid eyes on a building that had enough acreage or we could build a new plant but also give us the ability to bring jobs back to West Point. The community of West Point has really taken a hit we’re bringing jobs back to West Point door also bringing money back into the community for the local businesses shops,” said Townsend.

Management also had the chance to talk to the community about Peco’s future plans.

“We can go ahead and wrap up some of the speculations that are going around whether this is going to be a harvest facility. Whether it’s gonna be rendering, we can clear up some of those rumor mills and educate the community but also educate the potential candidate as far as what exactly we do,” said Townsend.

For those who missed the fair, it isn’t too late. Peco Foods will continue accepting applications for both locations.