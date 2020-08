A teenager wanted for serious crimes in Pennsylvania has been been arrested in Lowndes County.

U.S. Marshals and Lowndes County deputies arrested 17-year-old Mason Galbraith Tuesday afternoon.

Galbraith was wanted in Erie, Pennsylvania for two counts of attempted murder and six counts of aggravated assault.

Law Enforcement got a tip that Galbraith might be in the area.

He was arrested after being spotted at a business in Columbus.