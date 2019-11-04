People encouraged to head to the polls after low absentee voting turnout

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday, Mississippians head to the polls to vote in local and statewide races.

Mississippi will see new faces filling county and state positions.

While it’s important to know your candidates, it’s just as important to actually get to the polls.

Calhoun County Circuit Clerk Carlton Baker said his county is experiencing a low absentee voter turnout.

“Usually the county-wide races we run are in the 50 to 60 percent range, but this year we have numerous county offices that are unopposed. I feel that’s one reason we’ve had a lower turnout and absentees right now,” said Baker.

Only 361 absentee ballots have been turned in so far, which is about 3.8% of the registered voters in Calhoun County.

Baker expects less than half of the county to vote on Tuesday, but he hopes voters prove him wrong.

“That’s the way we determine government from the local level all the way up to the state level. It’s very important on the local level. It’s very important for people we have to have for the function of the county,” said Baker.

While some are closely following local races, others are watching the statewide contest for Governor.

MUW Professor of Political Science Dr. Brian Anderson said if the governor’s race is too close to call, it may take time to declare a winner.

“It’s the first time in a while that we had an open seat at the governors level and I think 5 out of the eight statewide seats are open. So, there’s a lot to play here not just falling back on the incumbency advantage,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the Mississippi Constitution requires the declared winner to have majority of the total votes and win a majority the state House districts.

“We have a lot to talk about to, and a-lot to debate about. The candidates that we have offer, in most cases, a distinct choice so yeah it could be something that takes a while to sort out if we get robust turnout,” said Anderson.

Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.