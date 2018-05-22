Persistent Rainy Pattern Continues

TODAY: Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain around 30%. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WED/THU/FRI: Scattered daily showers and storms continue. Highs in the upper 80s. Daily rain chances around 30-40%. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: The holiday weekend looks a bit wet, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances at 60-70%.

TROPICS: The reason for the increased weekend rain chances is an area of disturbed weather that is currently situated off the Yucatan peninsula. This system is being watched by the NHC as we go through the week as it will have some potential of taking on some tropical or sub-tropical characteristics. Regardless of how it develops, the impact of this area of disturbed weather will be heavier rain across much of the southeast. We will continue to fine tune the forecast on this, so check back often to see how this system is impacting rain chances over the weekend and into next week.