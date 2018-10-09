Person Identified in a Fatal Crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The man killed in Columbus crash this morning is identified.

The two vehicle accident happened on Highway 45 near Crescent Drive.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says 80-year-old Dr. Saul Vydas died at the scene.

Merchant says it appears the Toyota Prius that Vydas was driving pulled out in front of Ford Expedition.

Traffic was backed up to near Bluecutt Road, as crews worked to clear the scene.

Vydas retired from Baptist Golden Triangle last year.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.