Person wanted after reported storage burglary in Calhoun Co.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Calhoun County deputies are asking for help to find a burglar.
In surveillance footage from Aron’s Storage on Highway 9, in Bruce, you can see the person go up to several units and leave the door open.
The timestamp on the footage shows this happened Saturday around 4 a.m.
This video also shows the person leaving in a red or maroon car.
If you have any information about this burglary or this person call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.