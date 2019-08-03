Peter’s Rock Church offers drive-thru prayer,breakfast, and school supplies

Families that participated received free doughnuts and coffee as well as two to three bags of school supplies. This is an event the church has put on for 10 years.

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI)- As kids and parents get ready to head back to school this week, there are a couple of to school supply drives going on.

Peter’s Rock Family Worship Center hosted a community drive-thru prayer and school supply giveaway.

Church members funded the supplies with donations.

Families that participated received free doughnuts and coffee as well as two to three bags of school supplies.

This is an event the church has put on for 10 years.

“People that are coming are really grateful and thankful and they’re happy to see that the community is reaching out and praying and pouring into the children and wishing them well for the school year to come,” said hospitality chair Debra Taylor.

“Let the community know that we are here as a church, we’re here for them and we love them,” said District Evangelist James Triplett.

Peter’s Rock Church provided more than 30 cars with breakfast and school supplies.