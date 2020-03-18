Pharmacies seeing business increase during Coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Pharmacies have experienced a major boost in business since the coronavirus outbreak.

But with that, comes long days for employees who are doing their best to serve their customers in a timely manner.

Long days and short nights have become the new norm for employees at Chris’ Pharmacy in Columbus.

The Coronavirus has cleaned out grocery stores across the country.

Now, pharmacies are experiencing the same.

“If you think about what is happening to the grocery stores last week, (that) is happening to pharmacists and pharmacies and doctors offices this week,” said Bonner. “I would just anticipate or guess right now our business is probably been up about 30 percent the last two days.”

Bonner said the uptick in business as of late does come with a hefty price.

“It is unbelievably stressful you deal with the situation, whereas, a doctor, or pharmacist, nurse, your standard is perfection,” said Bonner. “You cannot mess up there, there is no such thing as mistakes. If you make a mistake you have to live with it for the rest of your life.”

Sylvia Collins, a customer of Chris’ Pharmacy, said she’s being very cautious of the coronavirus.

“Naturally I’m concerned, because it is worldwide. Naturally, I’m taking all the precautions I can,” said Collins. “I am 67 and I had heart stints last year, and I am being very cautious. I have over here my mask.”

If you or anyone is looking to fill your medication at a pharmacy anytime soon, Bonner said you should.

“It will be best if they just call the pharmacy ahead just say ‘I’ll be coming in tomorrow,” said Bonner. “Just give the doctor, the nurse, the pharmacist, a little bit of time and with that, they can accomplish things a lot easier.”

Bonners added they are assisting customers only by drive-thru for the time being.