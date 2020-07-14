Physician Advocacy Group Calls For Mask Mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Medical Association is calling for a statewide mask mandate.

As the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the organization says hospital systems are being crippled to provide emergency care.

In press release Tuesday, the MSMA said, “We strongly believe that without a statewide mask mandate, our state’s healthcare system cannot sustain the trajectory of this outbreak.”

The organization believes this will also help preserve medical supplies.

Governor Tate Reeves has instituted a mask mandate in 13 counties.