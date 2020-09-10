Pickens County leaders make final push for 2020 Census

PICKENS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The deadline for the 2020 Census is just 20 days away, and folks in Alabama are pulling out all the stops to get their numbers up.

Earlier today, the town of Carrollton hosted a special census event at the Pickens County Community College Career Center.

The purpose of the event was to bring attention to the importance of the census and get local people involved in getting the word out.

Guest speaker Kenneth Boswell said more people counted on the census means more federal tax dollars for their county.

“You either want your federal tax dollars to go to another state, or either stay in your state so that that can improve the quality of life for the citizens of Alabama… Think about it this way, if your child is 10 years old now, he’ll be 20 at the end of ten years, let he or she have the same opportunities that you’ve had over the last decade and lifetime,” said Boswell.

September 30 is the deadline for the 2020 census.

For more information on how to fill out the census, click here.