Pickens County man accused of setting home on fire with family inside

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – A Pickens County man is accused of setting a home on fire with family members inside.
35-year-old Brian Jordon is charged with first-degree arson and three counts of attempted murder.
Sheriff Todd Hall says the incident happened early Sunday morning on MLK Road, near the Sapps community.
Deputies believe Jordon set the mobile home on fire after an argument.
A mother and her two children were able to escape through a window with some burns.
They are recovering from their injuries.
Jordon remains in the Pickens County jail.
His bond has not been set.