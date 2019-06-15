Pickensville celebrates bicentennial and grand opening of museum

PICKENSVILLE, Al. (WCBI)- Dozens of people in Pickensville gathered together at the Historic Rosenwald School to celebrate the grand opening of a new museum and the State of Alabama’s 200th birthday.

Those in attendance enjoyed food, live music, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new museum highlights the six historic African American schools in Pickens County built with help from Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald.

Event organizers say it’s important to preserve the building’s history.

“Life has come to this building again. This building is ready to be alive and serve this community and to our generations that will come after us. We want to continue the spirit of education in this building,” said event coordinator Paulette Locke-Newverns.

Organizers said the school building was built in 1925.