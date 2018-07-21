A Picture Perfect Summer Sunday!

SATURDAY NIGHT: Lows in the low 70s. Things will be overall dry, minus a few spot showers, but it will still be a bit muggy out there.

SUNDAY–MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s to start off the week. A slight chance to see some scattered showers or storms in the area but they won’t be much to be concerned about. Look for lower humidity values helping to keep the heat index in check.

TUESDAY-NEXT WEEKEND: A daily chance for scattered showers or storms as our low pressure system that passed through Friday/Saturday becomes cut off from the atmospheric flow. As such, it stalls out and then moves back west into our area. How far remains to be seen, but the further west it slides, the better the chances for rain in our area will be. Look for highs to be back into the upper 80s to low 90s, climbing a little bit throughout the week. Lows will remain in the low 70s.

