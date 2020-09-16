Picture perfect weather coming soon

SUMMARY: Breezy conditions will continue into Thursday along with a slight chance of showers. Much drier and more pleasant weather returns Friday and it will continue through the weekend and into early next week as high pressure takes control.

TROPICS: Another tropical system could form over the next few days in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Recent data suggest that whatever comes of it will likely stay away from our region but it certainly bears watching.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers end during the evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northerly winds 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Turning partly cloudy. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out. Warmer highs in the mid 80s. Northerly winds 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds and quiet. Cooler lows in the mid to low 60s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Northerly breezes continue around 10-20 mph. It’ll be a bit cool for high school football with 70s and 60s developing.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: A big area of high pressure centered to our north should keep dry, less humid air flowing our way. Unsettled weather looks to stay closer to the Gulf Coast and into the Gulf of Mexico. Highs should range from the upper 70s to mid 80s with overnight lows in the 50s.

