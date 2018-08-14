Pile up slows down Highway 82 in Reform

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI)- Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 82 in Reform, Alabama.

The crash happened in front of Ashmore’s Fine Foods just before 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

- Advertisement -

Witnesses on scene say 4 vehicles were involved and that a man had to be extracted from a blue truck.

Traffic in both directions was diverted as crews worked to clear the scene.

It’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

Police on scene did say a medical helicopter landed at the nearby airport.

Reform Police are investigating the crash.