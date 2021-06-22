Pinnacle Renewable Energy is growing and looking for employees

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) – “We’re Hiring” – that’s the message today in Pickens County.
Pinnacle Renewable Energy in Aliceville is expanding, and they need help to do it.
The wood pellet producer teamed up with West Alabama works to host a job fair today to fill several positions.
Organizers say the area is ready to get back to work.
“With the Governor putting an end to the participation of the COVID-19 benefits, we should see more of a stream of folks looking for employment who was on employment benefits,” said Lauren Collins, West Alabama Works.
Pinnacle produces and ships wood pellets that are used as a renewable alternative fuel for coal-fired power plants.