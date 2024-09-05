Plantersville woman receives sentence for fraudulence

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Plantersville woman will spend more than two years in prison for receiving fraudulent unemployment benefits.

49-year-old Misty Burgess was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years probation today.

She must also repay the state of Mississippi $15,604.

Burgess pleaded guilty to theft of government property back on May 21, 2024.

Investigators said she submitted an application for unemployment benefits using her sister’s name in 2020.

However, that sister was an inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility at the time.

Part of the money came from the federal government’s CARES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic.

