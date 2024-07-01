Pleasant for now…bringing back the humidity and rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Drier air moved in behind the cold front that passed through on Sunday. The drier conditions made the hot temperatures slightly more tolerable today and will again tomorrow. Humidity returns middle to end of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and pleasant tonight. Temperatures will drop into the middle to upper 60s across NE Mississippi. Sky conditions will remain clear.

TUESDAY: Heating up but staying dry. High temperatures are going to be heating up a bit more, heading towards the upper 90s again. By Tuesday night, a few clouds will be working their way in from the East. Overnight lows will be warmer, in the middle 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Humidity will start to build back in, along with the chance for rain. Highs are expected to stay in the middle 90s. Cloud coverage will get heavier on Wednesday, with a late chance of scattered showers. Scattered showers will be likely as we finish the week and head into the weekend.