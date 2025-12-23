Pleasant for presents

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Going to be a beautiful second half to our Christmas week! Conditions staying above average and dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a calm and comfortable night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s, with passing clouds.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A nice way to get ready for Christmas! Afternoon highs will be in the middle 70s. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds. Santa may run into a few clouds on his path to dropping off gifts. Lows will stay comfortable in the middle 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A copy and paste forecast from Wednesday. Conditions are going to be amazing to spend time with family and friends. Afternoon highs in the middle 70s, with lower in the middle 50s. Sun and clouds maintain. Get out and enjoy this weather!