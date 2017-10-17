Pleasant Weather Continues; Rain Chances Sun/Mon.

TODAY: Still cool and sunny. Highs in the low 70s this afternoon. ENE wind at 4-8 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WED/THU/FRI: Sunny weather continues through the end of the work week. A slow warming trend from the mid 70s Wednesday to upper 70s to near 80° Friday. Overnight lows also trend up from the mid 40s Wednesday night to the low 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Warm, but not uncomfortable, and mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to around 60°.

SUN/MON: A cold front approaches the area next week, but models still differ on the timing of this front. This front will bring a decent rain chance along with it as well. Temperatures should remain above average through Sunday, with the potential for a few showers and storms. The best rain chance for now looks to come Sunday night into Monday morning, but it’s still to be seen exactly how the front will time out. For now, high temps near 80° and a rain chance will stay on the board for Sunday, and we keep those rain chances on the board for Monday and drop our high temperature down into the low to mid 70s, but this may change as the forecast gets a bit more clear.