Pleasant Weather For A Few Days

TODAY-THURSDAY: A good amount of sun and pleasant weather with highs in the low 80s. Dewpoints will be in the 50s up to around 60°, meaning that the humidity will be knocked down to more comfortable levels. Cool nights for June in store for us, with lows Tonight through Thursday night in the 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY/SATURDAY: Temperatures and dewpoints start to trend up as we head into the end of the week. Highs climb into the mid 80s Friday and into the low 90s Saturday, as dewpoints climb back into the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Overnight lows climb back into the low 70s We stay dry Friday, but an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out Saturday.

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY/MONDAY: Back into a summertime pattern as we kick off next week. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with dewpoints in the low 70s. Scattered pop up downpours return to the forecast as well.