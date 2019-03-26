Pleasant Weather Returns Through Work Week; Rain This Weekend.

TODAY: We stay dry today, with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. That cloud cover will decrease through the day, leading to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. North winds today at around 5-10 mph with some gusts to 15 mph. That additional wind and dry conditions today should lead to a rebound in pollen counts across the area. A bit cooler this afternoon, with high temperatures today in the low to mid 60s. Overnight, skies become clear, with lows in the 30s.

WED/THU/FRI: Lots of sunshine and pleasant weather in store for us. High temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday, then low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Lows in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday nights and 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: A cold front approaches from the northwest on Saturday, triggering showers and thunderstorms. Models are still struggling some with the timing of this front, so it may take another day or two before we feel confident enough to get specific about the timing of the rain. Models have been more consistent with the lack of robust surface moisture, so for now this does not have much of a severe weather look. Of course with any approaching front this time of year, we’ll keep a close eye on it in case something changes. Highs Saturday in the 70s. Lows in the 40s Saturday night.