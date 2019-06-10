Police Athletic League teaches children self defense, conflict resolution

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A group of youngsters will spend this week learning how to diffuse potential conflicts or defend themselves, if necessary.

It’s all part of summertime camps at Tupelo’s Police Athletic League.

Students are learning the basics during the first day of the self-defense class.

Tupelo’s Police Athletic League hosts camps throughout the summer.

The self-defense class teaches simple techniques that can be used by anyone. Instructors said the classes help build self-esteem and also encourage children to have a game plan in any situation.

“We want to avoid the conflict, The goal is to avoid the conflict,” said Jason Smith, Director of Tupelo PAL.

But that is not always possible, so Smith wants his students to be able to defend themselves, get away and find an adult.

“If you are just defending yourself, and trying to get other people involved to help diffuse the situation, you will come out a lot better than continuing the fight and beat somebody up, a lot better,” said Smith.

It is a self-defense class, but so much more is taught.

Valuable life lessons such as character and respect.

“How to have self-control of self, respect for what they are doing and when they have conflict, they will know what to do and how to handle it,” said instructor James Shelles.

Students said they have already learned a lot.

“How to protect myself and defend myself from others who try and come at me,” said Student Albine Knight.

“If somebody hits you can dodge it, so you won’t get hurt,” said Student Zavion Johnson.

PAL camps run through July.