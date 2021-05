COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police continue to investigate an east Columbus shooting.

The gunfire happened at Country Air Apartments, just off of Lehmberg Road, on Monday evening.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers arrived and found a shell casing in the parking lot.

A short time later a car that was shot-up arrived at the hospital with a gunshot victim.

Shelton says the victim had surgery and is being uncooperative with investigators.

No arrest has been made.