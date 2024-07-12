Police make arrest in stolen UTV investigation in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – An update on the story of the stolen UTVs in West Point.

Law enforcement found those UTVs and made an arrest.

20-year-old Ly’Zahvion Lenoir was charged with three counts of motor vehicle theft and two counts of burglary.

He was also wanted for some unrelated charges.

Lenoir is in the Clay County jail awaiting bond.

Other charges are possible as the investigation continues.

You may recall that two UTVs were taken from Adventure ATV early Thursday morning.

The thieves seen in the surveillance video can be seen damaging the building while trying to get to the specific UTVs.

A wall and garage door were damaged, along with some other ATVs inside the building.

Other arrests and charges are possible.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and West Point police are investigating.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X