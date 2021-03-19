NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon police need your help finding Jay Wells.

He’s accused of a drive-by shooting at Cedar Creek Apartments on Monday night.

Investigators said Wells should be considered armed and dangerous.

Several bullets went into windows and walls at one unit and damaged another apartment.

Once he’s arrested, Wells will be charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

If you know where Jay Wells is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.