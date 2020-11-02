Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Miss. and Ala.

MISS. and ALA. (WCBI) – Polls open in Mississippi and in Alabama at 7:00 a.m.

If you have never voted, or if it’s been a while, here are a few things you should know.

Be sure to bring a photo id.

In both states, you can use a driver’s license, a non-driver ID, a US passport, a government employee ID card, a student photo id from a state university, college, or community college, a US military ID, or a tribal ID.

If you are not sure where to go to vote, you can look online. The secretary of state’s website allows you to locate your polling place. You can also call your county Circuit Clerk’s office.

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m. But if you are already in line at 7:00, you will be allowed to stay in line and cast your vote.