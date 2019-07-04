Pontotoc residents celebrate July 4th at Howard Stafford Park

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks are camping and taking advantage of the splash pad at Howard Stafford Park.

Food vendors will also be set up there for Thursday night’s fireworks show that begins at 9.

Organizers said entertainment at the park will begin at 7 p.m.

Until the big crowds arrive some are having picnics and fishing.

They said it’s their way of celebrating our nation’s independence with loved ones.

“I am out here with my dad, my mom, sisters, girlfriend, my two kids, brother-in-law. We are just out here spending a little family time and going to get a little grub on,” said Pontotoc resident Kwadis Beard.

There was also a children’s parade downtown Thursday morning.