Pop Up Independence Day Storms.

TODAY: Mostly clear in the morning, with building cumulus clouds in the afternoon. Scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures starting in the 70s in the early morning, climbing into the low 80s by mid morning, then low 90s in the early afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon. The heat index will climb as high as 105°. Rain chances climb to around 30% by mid afternoon, then drop off a bit through the evening. By fireworks time, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out, but most of the area will be dry. Temperatures will have dropped into the low 80s and perhaps even a few upper 70s. Rain chance from 8-11 PM is around 10%.

THURSDAY: More of the same weather on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms. Rain chance around 30%.

- Advertisement -

FRI/SAT/SUN: A bit more rain coverage as we head into the weekend. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, with rain chances around 50%.

MON/TUE: A fairly standard summer pattern to kick off next week, with highs in the low 90s and rain chances in the 30-40% range.